Playground Games next week will reveal details and news of the multiplayer of Forza Horizon 5 during the new livestram of the series Let’s ¡Go!. The appointment is set at hours 19:00 Italian on Monday 20 September.

The live broadcast will be focused on “feature and multiplayer modes“present in the new racing game coming in November on PC and Xbox console. If you are unable to follow the event live, as usual you will find all the news presented by Playground Games on the pages of Multiplayer.it.

As previously mentioned the new Let’s Go presentation of Forza Horizon 5 will be at 7:00 pm on Monday 20 September 2021. You can follow the event on the official channels YouTube And Twitch of the Forza series, or directly from the player you find above.

Forza Horizon 5 will debut in stores next November 9 for PC, Xbox Series X | S and Xbox One. Like all Microsoft first party titles, arcade racing will be available from day one on Xbox Game Pass. To pass the wait, if you have not already done so, you can watch the latest gameplay video that condenses the news on Campaign, modes and more.