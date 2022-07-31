A few days after its launch, Digital Foundry experts have proposed an in-depth analysis of Hot Wheels, the first expansion of Forza Horizon 5.

The British colleagues found themselves in front of a job well done, far ahead when compared to the expansion of Forza Horizon 3. Even if some cars are similar to those of the third chapter, the quality of the rendering and materials is far superior. Great praise also to the design of the tracks, on which they declared that the performances are comparable to those of the base title.

In the midst of all this good news, obviously the discordant note could not be missing. In fact, the expansion lacks ray tracing despite being present in the presentation trailer of the expansion. Detail at the time welcomed with great enthusiasm by fans of the graphic qualities of a video game. Too bad that this detail is absent in the title, even in the Xbox Series X | S and PC version.

In the complete video analysis everything is explained in detail, so we advise you to look at it thoroughly in order to better understand the strengths and weaknesses of Hot Wheels, the first expansion of Forza Horizon.