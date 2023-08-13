As was announced by Playground Games, the add-on pack is available today Italian Automotive inside Forza Horizon 5which brings a nice amount of Italian cars into the game with models Lancia, Fiat, Alfa Romeo and Abarth.
In the package we find 8 cars immediately available within the Horizon Festival Autoshow and 8 other cars that can be unlocked by playing the Italian Automotive Festival Playlist over the next four weeks, from 17 August to 14 September 2023.
The garage has been expanded to accommodate 2000 cars from the previous 1000, with additional slots for tuning and liveries increased to 1000 from the previous 600.
These are also improvements that had already been requested by the community previously.
You can find all the news of the new update at this addresswhich also includes numerous improvements and bug fixes, as well as additional features and changes applied to Forza Horizon 5.
The list of Italian cars in Forza Horizon 5
As for the cars available immediately in theAutoshowThey are the following:
- 1968 Abarth 595 Esseesse
- 2017 Alfa Romeo Giulia Quadrifoglio
- 1968 Alfa Romeo 33 Stradale
- 1965 Alfa Romeo Giulia TZ2
- 1965 Alfa Romeo Giulia Sprint GTA Stradale
- 1980 Fiat 124 Sport Spider
- 1992 Lancia Delta HF Integrale EVO
- 1974 Lancia Stratos HF Stradale
These are instead the cars that can be conquered through the Festival Playlists dedicated to Italian Automotive:
- 1992 Alfa Romeo 155 Q4
- 1986 Lancia Delta S4
- 2016 Abarth 695 Biposto
- 2014 Alfa Romeo 4C
- 1980 Abarth Fiat 131
- 2007 Alfa Romeo 8C Competizione
- 2017 Abarth 124 Spider
- 1982 Lancia 037 Stradale
It is a selection that will be particularly appreciated by enthusiasts, considering that we find ourselves in a mix of modern cars but also various historical models of Italian companies, including some real rally legends from the Group B era.
Still on the Italian Automotive theme, Playground Games has also launched the Italian Exotic Car Packwhich introduces 7 new and particularly exclusive cars:
- 2023 Lamborghini Huracán Technique
- 2022 Ferrari 296 GTB
- 2020 Ferrari Rome
- 2020 Lamborghini Essenza SCV12
- 2020Lamborghini SC20
- 2019 Italdesign DaVinci Concept
- 2018 Lamborghini #63 Squadra Corse Huracán Super Trofeo Evo
