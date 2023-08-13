As was announced by Playground Games, the add-on pack is available today Italian Automotive inside Forza Horizon 5which brings a nice amount of Italian cars into the game with models Lancia, Fiat, Alfa Romeo and Abarth.

In the package we find 8 cars immediately available within the Horizon Festival Autoshow and 8 other cars that can be unlocked by playing the Italian Automotive Festival Playlist over the next four weeks, from 17 August to 14 September 2023.

Forza Horizon 5, Italian Automotive: some of the cars up for grabs

The garage has been expanded to accommodate 2000 cars from the previous 1000, with additional slots for tuning and liveries increased to 1000 from the previous 600.

These are also improvements that had already been requested by the community previously.

Forza Horizon 5, Italian Automotive: more cars to come

You can find all the news of the new update at this addresswhich also includes numerous improvements and bug fixes, as well as additional features and changes applied to Forza Horizon 5.