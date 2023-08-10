There aren’t many details yet, but Italian Automotive has a release date set for August 17, 2023 through an update of Forza Horizon 5. With this, Alfa Romeo, Abarth, Fiat and Lancia cars will arrive, to the delight of motor enthusiasts in general and Italian ones in particular.

Playground Games has announced with a first teaser the next arrival of Italian Automotive a neighbor update Of Forza Horizon 5 which will bring some historic Italian car brands into the game, some of which return from the previous chapters.

The return of Fiat, Lancia, Alfa Romeo and Abarth

Moreover, it is a return that has long been requested by the Forza Horizon community, also because several cars belonging to these brands were already present in various previous chapters of both the Forza Horizon and Forza Motorsport series.

In the end, therefore, the Italian cars of Alfa Romeo, Fiat, Abarth and Lancia will return next week in Forza Horizon 5, with a more extensive presentation of the features of the Italian Automotive update that will take place via a live stream set for August 11 at 19:00 on the official Twitch channel of the Forza series.

Meanwhile, Forza Horizon 5 has surpassed 32 million players, which makes it one of the most successful car games in history, also because it is a rather peculiar sub-genre with an arcade lean, while we look forward of information on Forza Motorsport, now close to its release set for October 10, 2023.