The person who highlighted this through Twitter was one of them, @MauroNL3, and in the process shared some figures. In May 2023, this title from Playground Games and Xbox Game Studios was at 30 million.

It should be noted that this video game originally came out on November 1, 2021 on Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S and PC. Currently, and according to another fan, @SnapBlastPLAY, Forza Horizon 5 It has 37 million 004 thousand 197 players.

This figure is until February 12, 2024, so it could well be more now. It should also be noted that this corresponds only to Xbox consoles, not PC, so this figure could be much higher than expected.

The number of players Forza Horizon 5 has had a progressive increase. In May 2023 it was 30 million, and in October it rose to 34.

Fountain: Xbox Game Studios.

Later, in December of last year, it rose to 35 million and this February it reached the current figure.

Before, in June 2022, it was at 20 million players. It is clear that he continues to attract attention despite the years that have passed. Especially since it is the last published in his own series.

Forza Motorsport, which came out in 2023, belongs to its own line. So those who want to play some of the horizon They only have the most recent delivery to enjoy.

Fountain: Xbox Game Studios.

Forza Horizon 5 It has managed to remain in the players' preference and it is not at all unusual.

Not for nothing do they have an average of 91% on Metacritic in their PC version, while the Xbox Series X|S is 92%. It remains a quality game even as time passes.

