The Playground Games game will arrive next November on PC and Xbox.

E3 2021 may not have been exactly a stream of exciting titles from all companies, but one that has taken a deep dive is Forza Horizon 5: the show’s favorite according to fans, indeed. The game trailer and its respective gameplay, which we saw during the Microsoft and Bethesda conference, left us with a version of Mexico really precious.

But in addition to graphics, in Playground Games they can boast of size too. During an interview with IGN, Mike Brown —the creative director of the project— has commented that the map is roughly a 50% larger than its predecessor, a Forza Horizon 4 set in Great Britain. What figures are we talking about exactly?

On Twitter, the user TexanFemboy accounts and shares an image where you can see roughly how the dimensions of Forza Horizon have evolved throughout (unintended joke) of its history. The result speaks for itself: FH5 should offer a few 107 km2 of explorable terrain, which is almost double what FH3 brought to the table back in the day.

Forza Horizon 5 will be available on November 9 on PCs operated using Windows 10, Xbox One and Xbox Series X | S. Did you miss the ad? At 3DJuegos we have your back picking up everything you need to know about Forza Horizon 5, from the setting to the graphics, through the game modes.

More about: Forza Horizon 5 and Microsoft.