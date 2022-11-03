Playground Games has announced that with the next update of the PC version from Forza Horizon 5several latest generation graphic improvements will be added, such as the raytracing at play, Nvidia’s DLSS, AMD’s FSR 2.0, and more. The update will be called Donut Media, will be the 14th major, and will be released on November 8, 2022.

Forza Horizon 5 is the most acclaimed racing game released in recent years, especially among those with an open world structure. In addition to the quality of the game, the constant support offered by the development studio, which has evolved the game with several updates, should also be applauded.

Playground Games has decided to enhance the graphics side of the game on PC, adding some features very popular. The overall goal is to improve performance and visual fidelity, especially on high-end systems. Enhancements include:

Raytracing via DirectX in game: currently Forza Horizon 5 already has raytracing on PC and Xbox Series X | S, but only in ForzaVista mode, that is, the presentation of the cars. With the new update, the PC version will also enjoy raytracing in gameplay, on car reflections and in photography mode. The raytracing will be settable on two new levels of detail, which are added to Medium and High: Ultra and Extreme.

Raytracing coming to Forza Horizon 5

New modes support car reflections in Free Roam and racing, with Extreme supporting higher resolutions. Both modes support car reflections in photo mode, including those driven by artificial intelligence. The developers are keen to warn that advanced raytracing will require powerful enough systems.

All gamers with AMD, Nvidia and Intel graphics cards will be able to take advantage of support a FidelityFX Super Resolution 2.0 by AMD, which allows you to render Forza Horizon 5 in 4K, using a 1080p frame buffer, thus greatly improving performance.

Finally, those who own an Nvidia RTX video card will be able to activate DLSS 2.4 (Deep Learning Super Sampling Super Resolution), also capable of rendering Forza Horizon 5 in 4K, using a 1080p frame buffer.

Playground Games has not confirmed that it will support DLSS 3.0 in the future, the new version of Nvidia’s technology, currently the prerogative of only the RTX 40 series cards.

If you are interested in the game and want to know more, read our Forza Horizon 5 review.