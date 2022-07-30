In the latest video analysis dedicated to Forza Horizon 5: Hot WheelsDigital Foundry experts point out that the final version of the DLC is missing the ray tracing for reflections during the races, despite it being featured in the first official trailer shown by Microsoft and Playground Games during the Xbox Showcase.

At around 9:30 of the video above, the Digital Foundry editorial team explains that by carefully analyzing the announcement trailer of the Hot Wheel DLC you can see the presence of ray-tracing for reflections. On the contrary, in the final build tested this option is not available for gameplay but only outside of racing.

This is a detail that few had noticed, but which was still present in an official video. Alex Battaglia of Digital Foundry also spoke on the issue on the forums of ResetErawhere he is known by the nickname of “Dictator”, stating that “definitely it is not fair to advertise the game that way. ”

Tech enthusiasts also explain that ray-tracing for gameplay is absent for both the Xbox and PC versions of Forza Horizon 5: Hot Wheels. However, for the latter platform it is possible activate it via a mod (which, however, usually “breaks” at the launch of each new patch), leading Digital Foundry to wonder why PlayGround Games does not make this option available for PC users officially.

Forza Horizon 5: Hot Wheels is available since last July 19th. On the pages of Multiplayer.it you will find our review of the DLC.