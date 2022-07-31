Forza Horizon 5: Hot Wheels has already exceeded quota a million players: the expansion is available from July 19, so we are talking about results obtained in about ten days for the package dedicated to the famous miniature cars.

In our Forza Horizon 5: Hot Wheels review we talked about how theexpansion strong points on the spectacularity of the tracks, many of which absolutely crazy, faithfully reproducing the die-cast metal models produced by Mattel.

The fact that it is a Paid DLCwhich can be purchased for € 19.99 on the Xbox Store or Steam, has not discouraged the many fans of Forza Horizon 5, even those who do not actually own the game, included as known in the Game Pass.

Similar results, however, should not be surprising when we consider that Forza Horizon 5 has scored 20 million players in less than seven months, setting record after record even before hitting stores thanks to the early access versions.