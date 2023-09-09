Playground Games continues to enrich Forza Horizon 5in this case with the big Horizon Creatives update all dedicated to the creative elements of the game through the introduction of Event Lab 2.0which is a big update on the section dedicated to events created by users.

The Horizon Creatives update will be available starting on September 12, 2023 and will bring with it several innovations all focused on the creative aspect of Forza Horizon 5, from the new liveries and possibilities for customizing the cars to the options for creating new races and events through EventLab 2.0.

This, in particular, is the protagonist of the presentation video that you can see above and which condenses the main innovations that will be introduced in the creative option of Forza Horizon 5 with the upcoming update.

In addition to the correction of various problems and the general improvement of the game, most of the Horizon Creatives news will be dedicated to EventLab 2.0, which will allow you to use new tools to create custom game events.