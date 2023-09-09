Playground Games continues to enrich Forza Horizon 5in this case with the big Horizon Creatives update all dedicated to the creative elements of the game through the introduction of Event Lab 2.0which is a big update on the section dedicated to events created by users.
The Horizon Creatives update will be available starting on September 12, 2023 and will bring with it several innovations all focused on the creative aspect of Forza Horizon 5, from the new liveries and possibilities for customizing the cars to the options for creating new races and events through EventLab 2.0.
This, in particular, is the protagonist of the presentation video that you can see above and which condenses the main innovations that will be introduced in the creative option of Forza Horizon 5 with the upcoming update.
In addition to the correction of various problems and the general improvement of the game, most of the Horizon Creatives news will be dedicated to EventLab 2.0, which will allow you to use new tools to create custom game events.
EventLab 2.0 and new cars
Among these novelties we find new options to select faster and manage multiple objects simultaneously, moving and modifying them in an intuitive and dynamic way. Prefabs will allow for the faster sharing of building elements, which can be made available to others in a sort of general repository that enriches the elements for construction.
It will also be possible to create new and customized posters to advertise the events, in addition theEvent Lab Island it will represent a whole new area to be used for the creation of new tracks and various contents, in order to fully free the imagination also through numerous new objects and scenery elements to be applied to the new tracks.
They will also be added new cars within Horizon Creatives along September and until early October:
- 2021 BMW M3 Competition Sedan (September 14)
- 1995 BMW 850CSi (September 21)
- 2022 BMW iX xDrive50 (September 21)
- 2022 Rivian R1T (September 21)
- 2023 BMW M2 (September 28)
- 2022 BMW i4 eDrive40 (October 5)
- 2022 Rivian R1S (October 5)
- 2024 Chevrolet Corvette E-Ray (October 5)
#Forza #Horizon #Horizon #Creatives #update #announced #video #EventLab
Leave a Reply