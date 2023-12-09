Compared to May 2023, when 30 million players were exceeded, Forza Horizon 5 has accumulated 5 million more players.

Forza Horizon 5 passed the 35 million players since launch on November 1, 2023 on PC, Xbox One and Xbox Series The data was learned from the game’s internal count, which keeps us updated on the new players who access it day by day.

It must be said that the data includes all registered players and does not take into account playing time. Usually, data like this doesn’t distinguish who actually played the game or not, so it doesn’t make much sense to make this distinction just against Forza Horizon 5, which remains one of the most played racing games ever.

Developed by Playground Games, Forza Horizon 5 is one of the most acclaimed Xbox games ever, as well as what is considered the best arcade racing game ever made. For those who want to try it without spending too much, it is also available as a subscription Game Passfor PC and Xbox.