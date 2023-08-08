The car racing game Forza Horizon 5 has exceeded the 32 million Of players , according to the game’s internal ranking. This is an excellent result, which confirms the quality of the work done by Playground Games on the series, for what is the best game of its kind on the market.

A big success

Forza Horizon 5 is a great success

Forza Horizon 5 had surpassed 30 million players in May 2023, 20 million in June 2022 and 15 million in January 2022. It already boasts several records of its own, such as the biggest launch ever for a game from the Xbox Game Studios (which could soon be surpassed by Starfield, considering the wait around the Bethesda title), with its ten million players in the first week (three times those made by the even excellent Forza Horizon 4).

Launched for PC, Xbox One and Xbox Series X/S in November 2021, Forza Horizon 5 is also available on Game Pass, PC and Xbox, and is playable in the cloud. Unfortunately Microsoft does not disseminate the exploded data by platform of the use of the game, which would be really interesting to know, given the enormous success.

In any case, we’ll see if the success of Forza Horizon 5 will also be good for Forza Motorsport, due out on PC and Xbox Series X / S on October 10, 2023. Of course, it will also be playable immediately by Game Pass subscribers.