Playground’s driving game releases a new update on PC and Xbox consoles.

2021 managed to crown Forza Horizon 5 as one of the most recognized titles of the entire year. The game developed by Playground Games For PC and Xbox consoles, in a few months it has managed to have twenty million players, and the goal of the studio is to continue expanding that figure by offering new content.

Starting this week, a new update to the racing game, called Series 7, is available on all platforms. patch notes published on the official website of the franchise, we see that the center is the Cinco de Mayo celebrationan annual festival in Mexico, the territory in which the work is set.

The map has received a special decorationTo mark this celebration, the world of Forza Horizon 5 will have a special decoration with new very colorful designs and even accessories inspired by the murals of Mexico and the Puebla region. Along with this, they come numerous bug fixes to make the experience more enjoyable.

In addition to the Cinco de Mayo festivity, there are added over 200 Horizon Tour championships to enjoy to our liking, as well as improvements in EventLab, new clothes and different types of horn. Four more vehicles will be available in the Car Pass, and five new Ferrari cars are added to the game:

Ferrari SF90 Stradale 2020



Ferrari 250 GT Berlinetta Lusso 1962



Ferrari California T 2014



Ferrari 512TR 1992



Ferrari F8 Tribute 2020



As we have mentioned, Playground’s driving title was one of the most outstanding games of last year, captivating critics and the public. In our analysis of Forza Horizon 5, Alejandro Pascual defines it as the definitive game of the sagabut also the turning point to seek new paths for future releases.

Subscribe to the 3DJuegos channel on YouTube

More about: Forza Horizon 5, Update, Free, Playground and Xbox.