Forza Horizon 5 was the protagonist of a new one video presentation in the Forza GO! series, now in its eighth episode, which ended a few minutes ago with a specific study on multiplayer and online features of the game in development at Playground Games.

Speaking of online, we start from a considerable extension of Horizon Open, the hub that features all multiplayer and online modes of Forza Horizon 5, divided into four main categories: Open Racing, Open Drifting, Playground Games and The Eliminator.

The Open has also been modified to be more accessible and less punitive for players, encouraging entry into the game and trying to build a more relaxed atmosphere than the close competition that, however, is staged during racing. The mode The Eliminator was introduced in 2019 and will also return in the new chapter and it is a sort of survival mode for those who remain last in the race.

Horizon Tour is a mode that offers a collection of events and various themes in rotation, allowing an easier connection with the players and a quick start in the game, frequently varying the modes in order to always offer new challenges.

Horizon Arcade instead it is something even more immediate: it is a collection of mini-games that offer various diversions compared to standard races but always on four wheels, with different objectives such as destroying pots, chasing planes, playing a motorized version of Simon and many other mini experiences in the car.

The communication features between players through the LINK system, which allows you to better connect between players and organize matches, as well as various initiatives to reward users for fairness and more. Find everything in the video above, while we remember the information on the Campaign, modes and more that emerged from the previous video and the list of cars available at launch.