Nissan’s Tsuru, one of the most iconic cars in Mexico, comes to Forza Horizon 5but this time it will not be the traditional taxi, but rather the dazzling video of the franchise shows us a beautiful retro car.

The scenarios that are introduced in the video, along with the neon lights, are a fantastic experience. Imagine getting the shiny Tsuru! Well, that’s also possible.

The video shows a Tsuru in turquoise blue and with fabulous lights that adorn the space, arrives at the Festival of Forza Horizon 5; and Players will be able to purchase it for 20 points in the October Playlistbecause the video game has a special event for the Day of the Dead.

Force Horizon It remains fresh at every moment and there is no doubt that this installment will cause a new stir in the community. On the other hand, the update of the Festival Playlist which is composed of Day of the Dead themed content launched on October 10 2023. PC and Xbox gamers will be able to benefit from these.

What platforms is Forza Horizon 5 available on?

The racing title is available for Xbox Series XS, Xbox One, Steam.

The delivery received a significant expansion in 2023. Let us remember that the setting of the latest expansion has a direct impact on the cars in the title’s catalog and playlists.

