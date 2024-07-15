Forza Horizon 5 continues to be a very popular game on PC and Xbox and proves it once again by reaching another impressive milestone as for the amount of players Register inside the virtual Mexico of the game Playground Games.
According to Klobrille, who simply reports a screenshot confirming the number in question, Forza Horizon 5 has reached 40 million players recorded inside it, making it one of the most played driving games ever.
Obviously, the usual clarifications must be made: the data does not necessarily refer to the copies sold, given that the game can also be used via Game Passbut for this very reason it is important to note that it is still a widely played title.
A perfect community game
Within the paradigm shift introduced by Game Pass, where the sale of single game units has relative importance compared to the number of subscribers and the engagement that the title can bring to the community, Forza Horizon 5 is probably one of the most successful products.
Considering that up until last October the figure was 34 million, it is easy to see how the Forza Horizon 5 community continues to grow at a remarkable rate, having totaled another 6 million players in the space of approximately 8 months.
While Playground Games is now mostly focused on the new and promising Fable, it has not abandoned support for Forza Horizon 5, which continues to receive constant and frequent updates. In the meantime, Forza Horizon 4 will be removed from Game Pass and from sale on the Xbox Store and Steam in a few months.
