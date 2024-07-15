Forza Horizon 5 continues to be a very popular game on PC and Xbox and proves it once again by reaching another impressive milestone as for the amount of players Register inside the virtual Mexico of the game Playground Games.

According to Klobrille, who simply reports a screenshot confirming the number in question, Forza Horizon 5 has reached 40 million players recorded inside it, making it one of the most played driving games ever.

Obviously, the usual clarifications must be made: the data does not necessarily refer to the copies sold, given that the game can also be used via Game Passbut for this very reason it is important to note that it is still a widely played title.