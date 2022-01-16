Forza Horizon 5 is a gorgeous, vast, and fun game, but not completely free from bug; and there is a lot of it fun which in the last few hours has been making the rounds of social media, with almost 600,000 likes and hundreds of thousands of retweets.

With over 15 million players, Forza Horizon 5 shows itself in this case with a less known but really funny side of the experience, in which a “tragedy” is portrayed that takes place within thirteen seconds.

In its brevity, the video makes you squeal: there is a player who is about to close a race in first position, he makes a jump but an opponent does the same and lands right on top of him. After crossing the finish line, the car blocked on the roof is the first.

The spectacular direction of the racer developed by Playground Games, which immortalizes the unusual in slow motion gathering of vehicles from different angles at the end of the race, it’s just the icing on the cake of an event that we imagine happens quite rarely.

