At this time the franchise Force Horizon is going through a fairly acceptable moment, given that the fifth installment enjoyed an enormous reception from fans, especially in Latin America since its landscape is set in none other than Mexico. However, the fourth installment is little by little beginning to be forgotten by fans and that leads us to new news that has been given around this specific title.

According to what has been confirmed in an official blog, as of July 25we will have the final series of the game in the Series 77which will include the latest playlist from the festival ending on August 22nd. So users can enter to enjoy what the last massive festival of the game will have, and once they are finished with it they will be unlisted, in addition to not being able to access the list once the closing day arrives.

For its part, starting today, June 25th, the DLC will be removed from the platform list, meaning only the versions Forza Horizon 4 Standard, Deluxe and Ultimate They will be available for purchase from this day until removal occurs. Added to this is that there will be significant discounts for the versions, all so that users have the chance to own all the expansions and not be left without them.

He too December 15 will no longer be available in stores and Xbox Game Pass. This means that the game and its additional content will no longer be available for purchase. Players who already own the game and its content will be able to download and play it normally, including its offline, online and multiplayer features, physical copies of the game purchased after this date will also work and be able to use online features.

Lastly, for users who purchased the DLC content but played the base title on Xbox Game Pass, there is no need to worry, as you will be eligible to receive a digital code for the vanilla version so that you can continue enjoying this video game in all modes. However, it is very sad that within the next few months no one will be able to have access to it if they do not buy it or if they do not have it physically.

Remember that it is still available on consoles Xbox and PC.

Via: Force Net

Author’s note: It is very sad when they decide to delete titles permanently, and it indicates that in the end a lot of content will be lost. We will have to wait and see what the next title is to suffer the same fate.