The stop to sales on Xbox, Microsoft Store and Steam and the removal from Game Pass will take place on December 15, 2024 . According to the team, this is due to the expiration of some licenses of the game. Obviously, those who purchased the game in digital or physical format will be able to continue playing beyond this date and the online and multiplayer functions will remain active.

DLC already no longer available for purchase and playlists will soon no longer be updated

In addition to the removal, the game in the coming months it will no longer be supported with new Playlists. Series 77 will start on July 25th and end on August 22nd and will be the last. After that it will no longer be possible to access the playlist screen, except to consult the history, but it will still be possible to complete a selection of daily and weekly challenges, which will guarantee Forzathon Points which can be exchanged for Backstage Passes for various rewards. This also means that Series 77 will be the last chance for players to get all the Xbox Achievements related to the Festival Playlists.

Plus, starting today (June 25) Forza Horizon 4 DLC has been removed from salewhile in the coming weeks and months the game will be offered at a discount on several occasions, to give players the opportunity to add it to their library before removing it.

