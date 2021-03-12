Sales are always a first indication of success, but what really shows the quality of a product is the permanent community that plays the games. And there, the launch of Forza Horizon 4 on Steam has been a success, as usual in Xbox Game Studios games that arrive on the PC digital store. His arrival this week had that expected high-sales response, although there wasn’t much else to choose from. What is interesting is that Forza Horizon 4 surpasses 20,000 simultaneous players on Steam and continues to grow.

Just two days and it has accumulated a significant number of players, surpassing other games of the genre that have maintained good figures for a long time. As can be seen in SteamDBIn two days, very important figures have been exceeded for this concept, that of the active community. It is true that Forza Horizon 4 has cross-play and a major community on Xbox consoles and Windows 10 PC, and the arrival of more players from Steam will further enrich the new seasons and races offered by Playground Games.

Forza Horizon 4 has the formula for success, and in just two days Forza Horizon 4 surpasses 20,000 simultaneous players on Steam and it shows an upward trend that is sure to throw new milestones in the coming days. One of the great virtues of this game is that since its launch it has not stopped growing. We talk about its contents, which have included vehicles, tests and options that have allowed users to continue enjoying each week as if the game had seen the light less time ago.

The arrival on Steam will mean a new impulse in the community, which will share experiences via cross-play. But the truth is that right now, despite this great milestone, it has not reached the top 50 of games with the highest number of players in the last 24 hours. A list that tops a game like Valheim, which has surpassed 5 million users, or the community classics like DOTA 2 or Counter Strike.

The truth is that Forza Horizon 4 is one of the best driving proposals that can be enjoyed on Xbox and PC, and it is one of those common resources when you don’t know what to play. And the fact is that its post-launch support is one of the most striking and best executed, allowing you to enjoy all kinds of new races and challenges every week. Thus, it is possible that this is but one step in a steady growth of the latest game in the Forza Horizon series.

Now, the question now is to know if there are succession plans and this launch can serve to make a possible announcement of Forza Horizon 5 for this 2021 more attractive, as has been speculated. Only time will tell.

Last updated on 2021-03-07. Prices and availability may differ from those published. SomosXbox could receive a commission for your purchases. More information.