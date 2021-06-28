On 29 June 2021 thelast update for Forza Horizon 4. From that moment on, business administration aside, Playground Games, the development team, will step up to support the just announced Forza Horizon 5.

The news was given in the last episode of the Forza Monthly video column, where Playground Games explained how the 37th update of Forza Horizon 4 will also be the final one. This does not mean that the game will no longer receive patches, only that it will not have new content.

From the 38th update onwards, content already seen in previous series will be re-proposed. Precisely, those ranging from series 7 to series 32. Playground Games invites you to consider them as remixes that combine old content with new game features.

Be that as it may, after the launch of Forza Horizon 5, Playground Games wants to make sure that Forza Horizon 4 remains a fun experience. Unfortunately, he has not disclosed how he intends to proceed.

Before leaving, we remind you that Forza Horizon 4 is available for PC, Xbox Series X and S and Xbox One. Forza Horizon 5 will launch on November 9, 2021 on the same platforms.