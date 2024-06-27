Forza Horizon 4 has reached a new record for number of players connected simultaneouslydespite the fact that over 3 years have passed since its publication on the Valve store, which is clearly linked to the upcoming removal of the game from sale and the greedy price cut applied by Microsoft for this reason.

Going into more detail, as we can see in the SteamDB graph below, around midday the racing game by Playground Games scored 50,515 users connected simultaneously. The previous record was around 40,000 players and was recorded at launch on March 21, 2021.