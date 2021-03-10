Forza Horizon 4 has now launched on Steam, and this is something that Playground Games thinks we should celebrate. So Forza Horizon 4 is giving away an awesome Porsche for free. As the study announced on Twitter, everyone who logs into the game before March 14 will get a free car. And it’s not just any car, but the stunningly beautiful 2019 Porsche 911 GT3 RS. It will be available to all gamers for free until March 14.

Despite being launched years ago, Forza Horizon 4 is constantly getting new content for players to dive in. The most recent was a collaboration with Hot Wheels, which brought in many iconic vehicles from the franchise. And now that Forza Horizon 4 is giving away an awesome Porsche for free, things are definitely getting better. Xbox Series X owners will also be happy to know that the game is a blast on the new consoles.

Avengers Falcon actor stars in new Xbox Series X ad

Forza Horizon 4 is giving away an awesome Porsche for free to all gamers

Playground Games is giving back to the community with a beautiful 2019 Porsche 911 GT3 RS, as a way to celebrate the arrival of Forza Horizon 4 to Steam. It is available now to all players for free until March 14. To redeem, all players have to do is simply log into their Xbox profile and check their in-game messages before the deadline.

All Bethesda games that should hit Xbox Game Pass in 2021

After this, the next time you log in, log in, You’ll find a shiny new 2019 Porsche 911 GT3 RS waiting for you to go out on the street. No one will be left out, as it will be available to all players, no matter what platform Froza Horizon 4 is playing on.