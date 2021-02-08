If you are a speed freak who loves beautiful cars, and by the way, you have a good Pc, this news will make you happy. This Monday Microsoft announced that the franchise of Forza will make way for Steam.

It will be through one of the most recent installments, and it is nothing less than Forza Horizon 4. According to plan, it will be launched on March 9. This is how those who are affiliated with this platform will enjoy a great experience.

Forza Horizon 4 is an excellent option for Steam

Here it should be noted that Forza Horizon 4 could be played in Windows 10 with Xbox Game Pass, but not through Steam, which has millions of players around the world.

Mike brown, creative director of Forza Horizon, highlighted how well recreated the game’s Great Britain-based tracks and settings are.

This includes changes to the day, weather and seasons of the year, to offer a lively and dynamic environment for players. Likewise, he highlighted the modality called The Eliminator.

Hands-On: Forza Horizon 4 – Super 7 – Challenges for the ‘Pro’ Driver

Racing is inspired by style games Battle royale. Another novelty that includes Forza Horizon 4 is the option to take pictures through Horizon Promo, and the reinvention of challenges via Super7.

In this mode the player must face seven random challenges consecutively. All with the aim of obtaining a very exclusive reward. The player is also given the option to create their own custom challenges.

All the game’s DLC will arrive on this new platform

Something that is also highlighted in the game are its two expansions, Fortune Island Y LEGO Speed ​​Champions. The latter, as its name suggests, is built with pieces of LEGO.

Horizon Festival includes more than 600 vehicles, but the collection can be increased. It is available on Best of Bond Car Pack, as well as Barrett-Jackson Pack. Best of all, support for the game continues, and it’s very nostalgic.

These are the new tracks in the car pack Hot Wheels Legends. All of the above can be achieved in Forza Horizon 4 in Pc through Steam. But there is still more!

This version will have cross-play, so it will be possible to compete against players with the versions of Xbox One, Windows 10 and even on devices based on Android. All thanks to the great power of the cloud enabled by the service Game Pass Ultimate.

