Forza Horizon 4 is first in the global Steam rankings , which as you know is based on gaming revenues. This is an oddity, considering the age of the title, which dates back to 2018 (it arrived on Steam on March 9, 2021). What are the reasons for this situation? Let’s say there are two. Mainly the renewed interest of players arises from Microsoft’s announcement that it wants to withdraw it from the market, an announcement accompanied by an offer that cannot be refused.

All versions discounted

Forza Horizon 4 can in fact be purchased with an 80% reduction on the base price. So it is possible to get the standard edition for €13.99 instead of €69.99, the Deluxe edition for €17.99 instead of €89.99 and the Ultimate edition for €19.99 instead of €99.99.

The current top 10 on Steam

Naturally, the excellent sales are translating into a surge in contemporary players: in recent months Forza Horizon 4 had daily peaks fluctuating between 2000 and 7000 contemporary players. In the last few hours, however, it has reached around 17,500 contemporary playersa quantity that it hadn’t touched for a few months.

The growth in the number of contemporary players in the last few hours

Effectively PlayGround Games’ game has never done badly on Steam, that is, it has always maintained a very active user base, with good sales during the various sales periods. If we want, it is proof of the fact that Microsoft has decided to remove it from sale simply for a licensing issue, also considering that it is still an excellent title, and also very playable. It is difficult to say whether the sales of the last few hours will somehow reverse the situation. Unlikely, but you can never tell.

Finally, those who purchased it don’t worry, because Forza Horizon 4 will remain playable even afterwards. Therefore, The Crew case, which is still being discussed, should not be repeated.