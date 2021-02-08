Xbox racing series Forza will launch on Steam for the first time next month.

Specifically, Forza Horizon 4 will launch via Steam on 9th March, alongside its various expansions and car packs (yes, including the one which turns the game into Lego).

This version of the game will have full crossplay with existing versions, so you can play alongside (or against) friends on Xbox consoles, Windows 10 PCs, or on Android phones via Game Pass Ultimate streaming.

Before all of that, there’s a new Hot Wheels Legends Car Pack for the game – though currently without a release date.

Looking to the future, Microsoft has announced a new Forza Motorsport game will arrive for PC and Xbox Series S / X at some point – though we don’t know exactly when.