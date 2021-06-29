Those responsible for the driving saga confirm the evidence before the premiere of its long-awaited new installment.

The announcement of Forza Horizon 5 was, probably, the most notorious of the Xbox and Bethesda conference at E3 2021 thanks to its visual spectacularity and all the freedom that promises to move around Mexico. And since everything has its cycle, that means that the contents of Forza Horizon 4 are reaching the goal.

This past Monday, during the last episode of the video show Forza Monthly, since Playground Games They have talked about the consequences of the new iteration of the popular driving saga. Following the release of the Forza Horizon 4 Series 37 update on June 29, future updates will not include new content.

Forza Horizon 5 will be available next November“Since the launch of Forza Horizon 5 is our priority for the next few months, we’ve made some changes to the monthly updates to the Forza Horizon 4 series. Starting with the Series 38 update, players who are familiar with the game will begin to see the return of content from Series 7 to Series 32. Think about it. in it like the return of some of your favorite content combined with new features, “says Playground Senior Producer Tom Butcher.

Butcher also specifies that although they will not add new cars or functions, it does not mean that they will leave the game abandoned, and they ensure that they will continue to offer fun. But at Playground Games they will focus on the set-up of Forza Horizon 5, which will have a green light next November 9, being available from its premiere on Xbox Game Pass, a service that you can get for only one euro for the first three months.

3 months of Xbox Game Pass for € 1

More about: Forza Horizon 4, Forza Horizon 5, and Xbox Series X | S.