As reported on the official blog dedicated to the series, Turn 10 Studios has announced the closure of online support For Forza Horizon 1 and 2with the removal from the Stores and the deactivation of the components in question which will take place on August 22, 2023 for both chapters of the series.

According to reports from the developers (note that the message comes from Turn 10, not Playground Games), this initiative was taken to allow for a shift of resources towards new games. In any case, as explained in the message, the components single player of both games will still remain active and playable.

Instead, all online multiplayer components such as matchmaking, online rankings, browsing and downloading user-created content and various special events will be disabled. In the FAQ published later, we learn that Forza Horizon 3 and Forza Horizon 4 will not be affected by this deactivation, which only affects Forza Horizon 1 and 2.

Those who already own the games in question can continue to access the single player and also download both titles again, if they belong to the user’s library, but if they do not own they can no longer be purchased.

It is to all intents and purposes a “delisting”, a procedure that we have seen previously also for some titles in the Forza Motorsport series, with the total removal of the games from the Store but with the possibility of continuing to play them in single player and downloading them in case they have been purchased previously.