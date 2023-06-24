The development studio Turn 10 Studios has announced that they will soon be the closed the server Of Forza Horizon 1 and 2, due to lack of players. More precisely, the shutdown will take place on August 22, 2023. From that date onwards, online features such as matchmaking and leaderboards will no longer be available.

Be that as it may, both games will remain playable offline without problems. Turn 10 explained that he made this decision due to the age of the two titles and the fact that they are hardly played by now. Considering that the first Forza Horizon is only available for Xbox 360 (playable in backwards compatibility on Xbox One and Xbox Series X / S) and that we have arrived at Forza Horizon 5, this is not surprising.

The two games are no longer purchasable, but those who own them can continue to download them for free to play single player content.

The online features of the most recent Forza Horizon 3, 4 and 5 will continue to be active and available.

Turn10 is currently focused on supporting the latest Forza Horizon online (remember that the series is still developed by Playground Games), in particular the fifth chapter, and is about to launch the highly anticipated Forza Motorsport on PC and Xbox Series X/ St.