Max Verstappen clocked the fastest time during the first free practice session for the GP of Italy 2023. The reigning world champion drove his fastest lap on the hard tyre. So it can be much faster. We will find out in the 2nd free practice in Monza. More drivers opt for softer ones in this practice session compounds resulting in short lap times.

Lance Stroll has to make do with little training time for the time being. Stroll had to watch VT1 from the sidelines. Aston Martin had test driver Felipe Drugovich drive Stroll’s car. After less than ten minutes of training, the Canadian driver has to get out again. His car suddenly loses power and comes to a stop along the track. The parked green car raises a red flag.

🚩 RED FLAG 🚩 Stroll pulls up at the side of the track after a sudden loss of power, and the session is halted #ItalianGP #F1 pic.twitter.com/QOZiAScJOd — Formula 1 (@F1) September 1, 2023

Drivers get in each other’s way

A common problem in Monza is pushing for a fast lap. Drivers either want a clear track or a car in front of them that is fast enough to get a good slipstream. Things get tense in the last sector when a fast guy comes up while other drivers are looking for a gap.

But cars also collide at other places on the track. For example, Piastri encounters a slow Hamilton in the second chicane. Road lap for the McLaren. Later Verstappen complains about the traffic in the second sector. The Dutch driver would like a free lap so that he knows how the car feels without cars in front of him. The title of a song by The Rolling Stones also applies to Max Verstappen: you can’t always get what you want.

Pérez crashes and gets stuck

With ten minutes to go, Sergio Pérez slams his RB19 into the tire stack. In the last corner – those purists Parabolics – Pérez comes too far to the outside of the bend and runs into the gravel trap. Backwards, Pérez hits the wall. Then Verstappen’s teammate wants to get back on track. During this attempt, Pérez gets stuck in the gravel. Just like in the beginning of the session, we get a red flag.

🚩 RED FLAG 🚩 Perez slides through the gravel at the final corner and gently bumps the wall#ItalianGP #F1 pic.twitter.com/BppMzP0xyd — Formula 1 (@F1) September 1, 2023

After Pérez’s slider, VT2 only lasts four minutes. Nevertheless, all drivers come out again. You understand that that makes it busy again on the track. At the end of the session, Carlos Sainz set the fastest lap time. His former teammate Lando Norris follows at 0.019 seconds. Verstappen has to settle for P5. He didn’t get his wanted free round.

Based on the first two practice sessions in Monza, we give Red Bull, Ferrari and McLaren the title of ‘favourites for victory’ in Italy. In any case, Verstappen’s preparation is not optimal. Maybe that could be another problem for the world champion. Or are we just hoping too much for some tension up front?

Results of the 2nd free practice in Monza

Sainz Norris Perez Piastri Verstappen Leclerc Albon Alonso Russell Hulkenberg Magnussen Bottas Gasly Tsunoda Ocon Sergeant Hamilton Lawson zhou Stroll

What time does F1 start at Monza?

Saturday

3rd free practice: 12:30 p.m. – 1:30 p.m

Qualification: 4:00 pm – 5:00 pm

Sunday

Race: 3:00 PM