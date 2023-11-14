Forza Customs was launched surprisingly by Hutch Games: it is a puzzle game based on the famous Microsoft seriesavailable in the traditional free-to-play format for devices iOS and Android.

The launch trailer briefly illustrates the mechanics, which consist of a sort of tuning-porn in which cars are aesthetically modified by fitting special parts that can be unlocked by completing match-3 style levels.

Hutch Games specializes in the creation of racers and similar, although always with an edge: we talked about their work, for example, in the review of Rebel Racing.