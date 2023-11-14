Forza Customs was launched surprisingly by Hutch Games: it is a puzzle game based on the famous Microsoft seriesavailable in the traditional free-to-play format for devices iOS and Android.
The launch trailer briefly illustrates the mechanics, which consist of a sort of tuning-porn in which cars are aesthetically modified by fitting special parts that can be unlocked by completing match-3 style levels.
Hutch Games specializes in the creation of racers and similar, although always with an edge: we talked about their work, for example, in the review of Rebel Racing.
Not the first Forza on mobile
However original and alternative to the traditional racing experience of the series, Forza Customs It’s not the first mobile project based on the intellectual property of Microsoft, which has already tried its luck on the App Store and Google Play although without great success.
You will remember that we talked about the issue in the review of Forza Street, a very promising title on paper but which in reality proved to be quite limited in terms of gameplay and a little too full of microtransactions.
