In 2019 it seemed like a still distant dream – but with the investment of US$ 110 million and an agreement with the Finnish Valmet for series production at the turn of the year, the solar-powered electric vehicle lighten one already has its 1,000 units guaranteed for 2022.

LeasePlan, the car leasing company alone, has already booked five times that amount for its European operation. In the race for efficiency and green sustainability, the invention of the Dutch startup seems to have a good advantage, as it recharges its battery for free with the sun and has a range of 725 kilometers WLTP, with consumption of 83 Wh/km, close to twice less energy expended than its electrical relatives. Price? $171,000, and the simplest version, Two, $34,000.

(Note published in issue 1257 of Dinheiro Magazine)

The post Forward, towards the sun appeared first on ISTOÉ DINHEIRO.

#sun #ISTOÉ #DINHEIRO