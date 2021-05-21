Hockey player of the Russian national team Konstantin Okulov injured his collarbone during the match with the Czech Republic, which took place as part of the preliminary stage of the World Championship in Riga. This was announced on Friday, May 21st, by the head coach of the team Valery Bragin.

“According to Konstantin, there is still examination to be done. Previously, there was an injury to the acromioclavicular joint, so it is difficult to say what will happen next, ”he said at a press conference.

Due to injury, Okulov was forced to prematurely complete the opening match of the Russian team at the World Cup.

The meeting between the teams ended with a 4: 3 score in favor of Russia. As part of the Russians, the goals were scored by Anton Burdasov (5th minute), Artem Shvets-Rogovoy (36), Alexander Barabanov (46). Jakub Flek (10), Jakub Vrana (38) and Dominik Kubalik (58) scored against the Czechs.

The winning shot 19 seconds before the end of the game was made by Mikhail Grigorenko.

The meeting took place at the Riga Olympic Sports Center. The Ice Hockey World Championship will take place in Latvia from May 21 to June 6. The Russian national team will play in a group with teams from Sweden, Czech Republic, Switzerland, Slovakia, Denmark, Belarus and Great Britain.