Rayo Vallecano seeks a goal and has recovered a name that already came to the fore last summer market, that of forward Mostafa Mohamed. Different Egyptian media suggest that the franjirrojo club has once again looked at this young talent – he is only 23 years old – from his country. The Vallecano team has been interested in the attacker, but it is not (far from it) the only one. Saint-Étienne, Nantes, Braga, Galatasaray and Fenerbahçe also have him on the agenda.

This is not an easy operation for rayistas, since there are those who would be willing to pay up to four million for the striker. That would be the case of Saint-Étienne, which has raised the offer in the last hours. What’s more, as reported KingFut, the player would be trying to force an exit from his current team, Zamalek, with which have not exercised in the last few days. This has caused Mostafa Mohamed to stay out of the call for the last game against Smouha.

Rayo needs a ‘killer’ and the forward’s goals fall from his pockets, he has two in two games. It should be remembered that he was the great figure of his team in the 2019 African Cup of Nations U23. Egypt became the champion and Mostafa finished the tournament as the top scorer, with four goals (Mali, Ghana and a double against Cameroon). A good alternative for the franjirrojos, who have scored 20 goals in 19 games, the poorest balance in the last five years.