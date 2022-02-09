Sassuolo tomorrow in the Italian Cup to win, later Villarreal as favorites in the Champions League: Juve widens their goals together with the rise to Serie A. And the coach studies the best set-up, between the return to 4-4-2, the centrality of Danilo and the puzzle in midfield
Max Allegri’s simulator has been active since last week. Juve brought him the players he wanted, Zakaria and Vlahovic, and Allegri began studying the Juve of tomorrow. First successful experiment: Dybala-Vlahovic-Morata. Tomorrow the second extract on the Turin wheel: Coppa Italia against Sassuolo, with several line-up changes.
