Abu Dhabi (Al Ittihad)

Next Sunday, His Excellency Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan, Minister of Tolerance and Coexistence, will open the sessions of the Forum for Promoting the Principles of the Human Fraternity in Governmental Work, which is organized by the Ministry in coordination with tolerance committees in more than 40 ministries and federal authorities, on the sidelines of the Human Fraternity Festival that Launched by the Ministry in cooperation with the Supreme Committee for Human Fraternity.

The forum discusses the mechanisms, tools and efforts used by state institutions towards consolidating and activating the document’s principles and principles, whereby a group of leading local personalities in government work is hosted and involved to review their institutional experiences and benefit from their experiences and practices, especially their efforts to develop government performance, achieve happiness and well-being, and spread the values ​​of tolerance. Coexistence and human fraternity. The forum also discusses anticipating the future of human values ​​and their role in shaping the future of generations, and the future dimensions of the human fraternity document.

His Excellency Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan and His Excellency Dr. Anwar Muhammad Gargash, Minister of State for Foreign Affairs, talks to the forum and addresses the relationship between East and West, common human rights and the Emirati experience in this regard, and His Excellency Hessa Essa Buhumaid, Minister of Community Development and monitors the features of achieving happiness through the principles of the document of human fraternity. His Excellency Hussain Ibrahim Al Hammadi, Minister of Education, and his speech to the forum highlighted the role of the human fraternity document in creating the future of generations and highlighting the principles of the document that promotes the spread of morals, combating extremism, intolerance and others, and His Excellency Mughir Al Khaili, Head of the Department of Community Development in Abu Dhabi, who monitors the relationship between the Human Fraternity Document and contributions The societal dimensions undertaken by the Emirati institutions, especially the “Together” Foundation, and Dr. Sultan Muhammad Al-Nuaimi, Director General of the Emirates Center for Strategic Studies and Research. During his speech, he monitors the strategic dimensions of activating the human fraternity document on the future of human societies and the growth and prosperity of international relations, and its impact on sustainable development.

Afra Al-Sabri, Director General of the Ministry of Tolerance and Coexistence, said: The forum will also address the most important experiences and activities carried out by the tolerance committees scattered in all ministries and state institutions, which work through their cooperation and the Ministry of Tolerance and Coexistence to promote the culture of coexistence, tolerance and human brotherhood in the work environment in these institutions, so that all Including the example and model for implementing the principles of the Human Fraternity Document on the ground, so that it presents for the year the image of the Emirati government work as a pioneering experience that everyone can walk on its path to achieve happiness, growth and sustainability, in the context of respecting others and rejecting extremism, and giving priority to coexistence, dialogue, sympathy and cooperation with everyone, confirming that there are experiences Inspirational by the tolerance committees of many institutions.

Al-Sabri confirmed that there are many inspiring experiences presented by the tolerance committees, which vary and differ according to the different activities of each institution, appreciating the response of all state institutions to the initiative of the Ministry of Tolerance and Coexistence to establish these committees, which achieved wide activity during the last stage.

Youthful eyes

The past three days witnessed a great turnout by Arab and international youth leaderships to participate in the Human Fraternity in Youth Eyes Forum, organized by the Ministry of Tolerance and Coexistence in cooperation with the Arab Youth Center and the Abu Dhabi Youth Center on the sidelines of the Human Fraternity Festival, inaugurated by His Excellency Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan.

The forum, which is launched “hypothetically”, focuses on shedding light on the principles of the Human Fraternity Document and the role of youth in embodying the document on the ground. It includes several working papers submitted by youth figures from various Arab countries, who have a prominent role in implementing community initiatives and projects that have a positive impact related to issues. Human fraternity.

The forum sheds light on youth experiences in employing their capabilities to spread the culture of coexistence and human brotherhood through social media, and other means that can carry innovative messages with youth thinking to a broad audience in the Arab world and the world. The forum also monitors the effective role of youth in confronting extremism and consolidating the concept of citizenship. Emphasizing the importance of awareness of the rights and duties of everyone in society, and ensuring the rights of all members of society.

Afra Al-Sabri said: The Youth Forum seeks to involve a group of local and international speakers who have creative and innovative experiences in humanitarian, social and technical work, in addition to the participation of a group of pioneering young people with a footprint in community initiatives that uphold human values ​​and help society confront intolerance and discrimination. And racism, through several main axes related to the relationship of young people to the document of human fraternity, confirming that the forum welcomes the participation of all university students and youth from the Emirates and around the Arab world by following the live broadcast of the forum or following up the sessions, welcoming the ideas, innovations and proposals that young people wish to present to the forum.

Axes

On the most important axes that the forum sessions focus on, Afra Al-Sabri confirmed that the forum is a free platform for everyone’s participation, within the framework of promoting the culture of human brotherhood and transforming its principles into the behavior of my life in society, especially youth, adding that one of the most important points that can be focused on relates to the role of youth in rejecting and confronting Extremism in all its forms and the importance of spreading moral values ​​using the skill of dialogue in multi-faith societies. The forum also deals with the role of youth in rejecting and confronting extremism in all its forms, and citizenship and its role in promoting peace and coexistence.

Al-Sabri explained that His Excellency Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan, Minister of Tolerance and Coexistence, will open the forum with an opening speech and direct dialogue with all participants, as well as talking to the forum His Excellency Shamma Al Mazrouei, Minister of State for Youth, and Dr. Dina Assaf, United Nations Coordinator, followed by a presentation of the most important experiences of the participants from All Arab countries, and discussing prospects for joint action between all in the next stage, in coordination with the Ministry of Tolerance and Coexistence.