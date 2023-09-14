Low taxes, fast driving, reopening coal-fired power stations and a ban on ‘transgender propaganda’. Forum for Democracy aims its election manifesto at the right flank and – of course – the more conservative citizen.

Party leader Thierry Baudet speaks of the ‘only real opposition party in the Netherlands’. One who ‘does’ want to ‘put an end to the woke madness and climate propaganda’.

For example, Forum advocates a ban on ‘transgender propaganda’ in schools and on TV for youth. “It will also become impossible for minors to undergo gender reassignment surgery or hormone therapy,” the program reads.

In addition, the Netherlands must become a ‘mediator’ between Russia and Ukraine, so that the ‘senseless bloodshed’ stops, the party writes. It is in line with previous statements by Baudet: he called Vladimir Putin ‘a great guy’ and blamed the raid on the West.





Whether these views have condemned him to a niche in Parliament? Baudet doesn’t think so. “I think we appeal to large voter groups. And we are prepared to meet any other party in a businesslike manner.” Behind Baudet, Freek Jansen, Gideon van Meijeren and Pepijn van Houwelingen are respectively on the electoral list.

Baudet during the presentation. © ANP

Forum also wants cash to be retained and that the digital euro 'never be introduced'. Opponents distrust the motives: they fear that the government will monitor more of what is being purchased if everything is done digitally.

What is striking is what the Forum writes about the ‘relationship’ of the Netherlands with the World Economic Forum, the organization of Klaus Schwab, which is claimed to manipulate world leaders like a kind of puppet. Forum has been strongly against the WEF for years, but now reports that that relationship should only be ‘revised’. Baudet: “Revised is a broad word. And I am not saying that we would never go to Davos if we were to represent the Netherlands there. But I want our interests to be served and it is now not transparent at all.”

The program is otherwise classic, conservative. 130 km/h should be allowed on the highway again, the party advocates lower excise duties on petrol and section checks should be abolished. Anyone who has more than one car will only pay road tax once, if it is up to Forum.

Entrepreneurs would only have to pay 25.8 percent tax from a profit of 1 million euros, currently the limit is 200,000 euros in profit.

Seats

The program also has FvD evergreens. The party wants an ‘intelligent exit’ from the EU, an end to climate policy, the reopening of coal-fired power stations, and drilling for gas in Groningen. Just like binding referendums, a ban on lockdowns in the event of a pandemic and strict asylum policy. Furthermore: a new airport in the North Sea, making way for Schiphol.

The question is whether all these plans will be followed up, in the polls Forum surrenders five of the eight seats it obtained in the previous elections.

