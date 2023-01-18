The Education Inspectorate has issued a positive advice on the new Renaissance school in Almere. That primary school opened its doors last September and is strongly affiliated with the political party Forum for Democracy.

Ralf Dekker, spokesperson for the school and Member of Parliament for Forum, confirms the positive advice of the Education Inspectorate. “All the requirements, as listed in the report, are sufficiently met,” he says. The report itself is not yet public, but will be published on the Inspectorate’s website at a later date.

The procedure states that the Education Inspectorate must visit a new school twice and then issue a recommendation to the municipality in which the school is located. With a positive advice, the school is usually recognized, with a negative advice, the municipality threatens to close it. The inspectorate checks whether the school complies with the general education and organizational rules.

‘No woke indoctrination’

'No woke indoctrination'

The establishment and opening of the primary school in Almere attracted a lot of attention. Forum leader Thierry Baudet has been talking for some time about a virtual Forumland, its own pillar, with its own crypto coin, its own dating app and its own schools. Baudet spoke of schools 'without woke indoctrination'. The website mentions a school without 'too early sex education, climate hysteria and corona panic', but where the teacher is central again and tells fairy tales from popular culture.

The address of the school was kept secret for fear of protests. Opponents of the Renaissance school found out about the location and shortly after the opening they put up a note that read ‘Fascists fuck off’.

Four students

Officially, the school is separate from the political party Forum. But spokesman Dekker is on behalf of Forum in the House of Representatives and the governing Tocqueville foundation is located at the same Amsterdam address as Forum’s party office.

The foundation wanted to start with several schools last summer, but that did not happen. At the school in Almere, a handful of students are currently being taught. A reporter from 1Almere counted four students and one teacher there in September. A private school, such as the Renaissance school, is not financed by the government, but by the parents themselves. Dekker previously spoke of 200 to 300 euros per month per student.