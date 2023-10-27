Forum, judge justifies violent husband: Agcom recalls Mediaset. “Aggressive and incorrect models”

Guarantee a “correct representation of the image of women”. This is the request made to RTI by the Communications Regulatory Authority (Agcom), which issued a formal warning to the Mediaset group company.

Two passages of “Forum” and “You’ve Got Mail” ended up in the Guarantor’s sights. In the first broadcast, the offending episode concerns a separated father who had accused his ex-wife of preventing him from seeing his son. The episode tells of a mother who “made meetings more and more difficult”, “with a thousand pretexts referring to non-existent illnesses” of the child. According to the story given by the judge of Forum, when the father tried to find his son at school, the mother locked herself in a classroom with the young man. The father, according to the judge, “exasperated, punched and kicked himself against that door until the police arrived”. His anger was considered “understandable” by the judge.

The judge’s statements, Agcom said, “convey a distorted message” which justifies “the violent behavior of the male protagonist of the story” by passing it off as normal “aggressive and incorrect” models.

In “You’ve Got Mail” the case of a woman who had cheated on her husband came under accusation. “I can say that I had a happy marriage. I tried to be perfect as a wife, mother and as a housewife: I washed, cleaned, ironed, looked after my children, raised them and made my husband find a hot dish every evening”, the description given by the woman, defined by ‘Agcom “characterised by evident stereotypes which may integrate a form of gender discrimination”. Furthermore, according to the Guarantor, in the broadcast an attempt is made to convince the husband to forgive his wife even if “nothing is said about his behaviour, characterized by violence and lack of respect towards the woman”. Hence the call for a “correct representation of the image of women”.

A measure that according to one of the four commissioners was far too “bland”. Elisa Giomi in fact declared that Mediaset deserved a much “clearer” message. “Both programs justify or even empathize with the men responsible for assaults and humiliations against their partners who are also blamed for the mistreatment they have suffered,” said the commissioner.

Mediaset has a different opinion. Regarding “You’ve Got Mail,” the company said: “The presenter (who is far from any suspicion of misogyny, as demonstrated by her long professional history) adopted a calm tone.”

A tone “aimed at defusing conflict, without however indulging in any apologetic attitude towards oppressive conduct, the seriousness of which on the contrary was underlined several times during the broadcast”.

Regarding the episode of Forum, Mediaset stated that the “debate in the studio mainly focused on the management of excesses of anger even in the context of delicate family situations”. Among the guests in the studio, according to Mediaset, there was in fact a neurosurgeon, author of a book on the human brain, “who explained the origin of emotions such as anger and fear”. “The presenter underlined the importance of moderating outbursts, in family life and especially in the presence of children in order to safeguard their serenity even in the context of complex family situations,” the company said.