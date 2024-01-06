Francesco Riccio has died: he was a judge on Forum for four years

Francesco Riccio, known for having held the role of judge of, has died Forums for four editions, 2008 to 2012.

The news of his disappearance was broken by the program itself through a post published on profile Instagram of the broadcast.

“Forums affectionately greets Francesco Riccio who was a judge on our program for four seasons from 2008 to 2012. We remember him for his subtle humour, his apparent imperturbability and his great professionalism” we read in the post.

Francesco Riccio was one of the most loved judges of the show. In fact, numerous messages of condolence appeared under the post.

“Come into our homes every day and become part of the family. I join the royal family in offering the most sincere condolences” is one of the many messages that are read.

And again: “I remember Dr Riccio, for my thesis I had collected some of his sentences (not from the forum), a great professional”.