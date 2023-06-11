The Minister for European Policies, the Pnrr, Cohesion Policies and the South Raffaele Fitto attended the Fourm in Bruno Vespa’s Masseria and entered into the merits of the criticisms of the opposition.

“In addition to a generic criticism of delays on the Pnrr – said Fitto – I would like a specific one to open up on individual issues and facts, and in this way a useful debate could be opened for our country”.

“But it is credible to say that a plan born two years ago – underlined the minister – in the last 6 months has had everything that represents a great delayas if there weren’t a before or a comparison with other European countries?”.

“Up to now we have operated without the Stability Pact – Fitto reiterated – while now we are on the eve of the return of the pact and we cannot turn a blind eye”.

“The government will not give the regions a certain amount so that they can spend them as they see fit – then said Minister Fitto regarding the criticisms of the president of the Puglia Region Emiliano – but let’s think of a series of few objectives, with a precise list and a time schedule”.

“The data from the State Accounting Office – he said – tell us that the use of resources for the 2014-2020 cohesion policies has stopped at 34%. It’s a system that doesn’t work. I don’t want to reply to anyone, I haven’t done it in recent months and I won’t do it, but I emphasize that in the meetings held in recent weeks, 19 regional presidents told me let’s proceed and criticisms came from two”.

“I would have worried if it had been the other way aroundor 19 presidents who said it was all a disaster”. The minister went back to asking for criticism on specific issues: otherwise, “I believe that the clash is a way to raise the fuss”.

