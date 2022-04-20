The establishment of primary schools by Forum for Democracy, announced in January, is a big step closer. Next August, Thierry Baudet’s party wants to open at least three to five private primary schools in various places in the country, according to initiator Ralf Dekker, member of the Provincial Council of North Holland for FVD.

Parents are asked to make a contribution of 200 to 300 euros per month, reports a website which the party launched earlier this week about the ‘Renaissance schools’, referring to the FVD think tank of the same name. From June, the party wants to hold meetings in municipalities where the first, presumably small schools, can come.

In recent months, FVD has surveyed the need for ‘own’ schools with a survey among about 60,000 members and sympathizers. According to Dekker, the party received about 9,000, most positive reactions from parents and volunteers. Parents, teachers and volunteers can register now. Interested parties do not necessarily have to be members or sympathizers of FVD, emphasizes Dekker. “We are interested in the type of education that we advocate,” he says.

The schools combine innovative education (à la Montessori) with classical teaching methods such as rote learning and long division. The website about the Renaissance Schools states: “In Dutch education, language and math skills are declining catastrophically. (…) The soundness of education is disrupted by fads, such as iPad schools, premature sex education, climate hysteria and corona panic. Education is increasingly suffering from substantive influence from the government and the EU through umbrella boards. †

Administrative establishment

In January it was already announced that FVD had set up a foundation, with its own politicians such as Member of Parliament Pepijn van Houwelingen, to make the schools possible. After this step, the administrative establishment of FVD schools seems possible within a few months. Jacqueline Imminga, director of the private Junior College in Almere, says: “I myself got the idea for primary school in March 2008, and I was able to start shortly after the summer holidays.” At the time, that was with only two children, now there are 45.

The establishment of a foundation and a completed form for the Education Executive Agency (DUO) of the Ministry of Education are sufficient. The Education Inspectorate tests after registration, the private school-understood and gives advice to the attendance officer of the municipality in which the school is registered. A spokesperson for the ministry e-mailed: “The inspectorate is investigating whether the school meets legal requirements, such as qualified teachers for the classroom and the implementation of the legal assignment to teach students knowledge and respect about the basic values ​​of the democratic constitutional state. †

FVD mainly thinks of cities when establishing schools where the game scored well during council elections such as in Almere (two FVD seats). Financing the schools can become a problem, says Imminga of the Junior College in the same Almere. “The Forum schools are nowhere near enough with 200 to 300 euros of their own contribution, a lot of money has to be added.” The Junior College asks parents 1,150 euros per month per child. Comparable private schools charge approximately 13,800 euros to approximately 19,000 euros per school year†

FVD member Dekker says he wants to keep the parental contribution for the Renaissance schools relatively low “because we don’t want to turn them into elite schools”. He hopes for additional funding through crowdfunding, donations and tapping into existing funds.

Teacher recruitment

The party started some time ago with the recruitment of teachers for the Renaissance schools. So far, Dekker has received “ten e-mails from teachers who showed interest in our initiative”. He is therefore not concerned about the great shortage of teachers that is affecting the rest of education. “Teachers are leaving regular education, they make clear to us, because they are tired of all the rules and systems in which they have to fit.”

The number of private – often small – schools has grown rapidly over the past ten years. There are now about a hundred of this type of schools (B3), of which about two thirds are primary schools. Complaints about the quality or climate of mainstream education and the recent lockdowns have given the wind in private education.

For example, the Free Christian School Westerlee in Westland (eight students in 2019) is “a Christian school, founded out of the parents’ concern about the moral decline in society and the wish to protect their children from these influences”, according to a job site.

Baudet previously said toThe Telegraph about the FVD schools that ‘there is a lot of room for individual development, expression, art, theatre, and attention is paid to basic qualities (reading, writing, arithmetic) that are declining in regular education’. The new schools will “celebrate parties for which we now have to apologize,” said the FVD leader.

According to him, parents will be free in their choice of corona vaccination of their children – mandatory vaccination is a practice against which FVD is also taking a stand in parliament.