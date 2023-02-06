The Ministry of Finance, in partnership with the Arab Monetary Fund, is organizing the seventh session of the Public Finance Forum for the Arab Countries under the title “Fiscal Sustainability in the Arab Region in the Post-Corona Pandemic Crisis…Challenges and Opportunities,” in addition to three dialogue sessions to discuss the most prominent global financial trends, on The sidelines of its participation in the World Government Summit 2023.

The forum will be held on February 12, at the Jumeirah Mina A’Salam Hotel in Dubai, where it will be held at the level of finance ministers and central bank governors in the Arab countries, in the presence of the Director-General of the International Monetary Fund, Kristalina Georgieva.

The Minister of State for Financial Affairs, Muhammad bin Hadi Al-Husseini, stressed the importance of the summit as a global event and an important platform for anticipating and building the future for future generations, as elite government leaders, ministers and experts specialized in the financial field from around the world and representatives of financial organizations and institutions gather under its umbrella, with the aim of exchanging visions. And successful government expertise and experiences in facing the various challenges the world is witnessing.

In turn, the Director-General and Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Arab Monetary Fund, Dr. Abdul Rahman bin Abdullah Al-Hamidi, stressed the importance of the Public Finance Forum for Arab countries as a forum to enhance opportunities for exchanging experiences and expertise among Arab countries to discuss fiscal policy challenges within the framework of current economic and financial developments.

He stressed that the topics of this year’s forum keep pace with the needs of the current stage, noting the support provided by the authorities in the United Arab Emirates to the activities of the Arab Monetary Fund.

In addition, during the first day of the World Government Summit, the Ministry of Finance organizes a high-level closed session in cooperation with the International Monetary Fund and the participation of the Arab Monetary Fund, while the second day witnesses a dialogue session for businesswomen and youth with Kristalina Georgieva, Director General of the International Monetary Fund, in coordination with a number of Institutions such as the Emirates Council for Gender Balance and the Federal Youth Foundation.

As part of the activities of the second day, the Ministry of Finance will hold a plenary session, in cooperation with the Arab Monetary Fund, under the title “The Role of Tax Policies in Achieving Sustainable Development.” It will also witness the Ministry’s participation in signing partnership and cooperation agreements and a number of second meetings with regional and international financial leaders.