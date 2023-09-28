Event at PUC-SP will feature researchers, CGU civil servants and press professionals

O Forum on the Right to Access Public Information will hold a meeting on Thursday (September 29, 2023), starting at 10am, at PUC-SP (Pontifical Catholic University of São Paulo). The event is held in the same month that the initiative celebrates two decades since the beginning of its activities in favor of public data transparency.

With the celebration of 20 years, the program will pay tribute to its founders and former coordinators and will have as its central theme the mistakes, successes and challenges of the Access to Information Law. The meeting is free and there is no need to register in advance. There will be live broadcast on YouTube.

The initiative will feature the participation of Fernando Rodrigues, Editorial Director of Power360, in addition to Ana Túlia de Macedo, national secretary of Access to Information at the CGU (Comptroller General of the Union); Bruno Morassutti, Advocacy coordinator at the Ficam Sabendo agency; Fernando Paulino, professor at UnB (University of Brasília); Katia Brembatti, president of Abraji (Brazilian Association of Investigative Journalism); and Marina Atoji, Director of Programs at the NGO Transparência Brasil.

The Forum on the Right to Access Public Information is made up of 31 members and includes representatives from civil society organizations, media outlets, researchers and research groups. It helped to facilitate the recommendation made by the TCU (Federal Audit Court) to improve the transparency of information released by the Ministry of Health during the covid-19 pandemic.

Furthermore, the initiative contributed to the decision of the TSE (Superior Electoral Court) to preserve the disclosure of information about candidates for public office. He also followed the transition of the president’s government Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT), when he forwarded proposals to the Transparency, Integrity and Control GT of the Transition Office.

Read the full schedule:

10am – 10:30am | Tribute to founders and former coordinators of the Forum

Honorees:

Fernando Paulino (UnB);

Fernando Rodrigues (Poder360);

Marina Atoji (Transparência Brasil);

Mediation: Katia Brembatti (Abraji).

10:30am – 12pm | Access to information in Brazil: between mistakes and successes, what are the challenges now?

Speakers: