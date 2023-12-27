These are the words of the presenter: “Here is the whole truth about the program”

Forums it is without a doubt one of the best known and most followed programs on the Italian small screen. In these days Barbara Palombelli gave an interview to 'Tv, Sorrisi e Canzoni' where he made public some previously unpublished background information on the programme. Let's find out together what her words were.

As already anticipated, Barbara Palombelli gave an interview to the newspaper 'Tv, Sorrisi e Canzoni' in which she revealed some previously unpublished background information on Forums. We remember that the program has been on the air since 1985 and is still one of the most loved and followed programs on the Italian small screen.

Regarding the letters that the program receives, the journalist revealed:

These are all the letters we receive from our viewers who want to participate in the program because they have an issue to resolve. Only 10% of cases originate from sentences that arouse particular interest in us, so much so that we decide to represent them.

But it didn't end here. In the interview given to the well-known magazine, the presenter and journalist responded to one of the requests most popular ever.

Barbara Palombelli has in fact revealed whether the protagonists of Forums I am actors or real people. In this regard, these were his words:

For the role of the contenders we are looking for people who have experienced similar events: those who have an autistic child, those who have a health problem, those who have condominium disputes. This is a fundamental request of mine. Having said this, unfortunately, in an emergency, on the very morning of the broadcast it may happen that someone, perhaps involved in very dramatic cases, does not feel like going on video. But it's one case in 100.

We remember that Forums it is broadcast every day on Canale 5 from 11.00 to 13. After the news, the program moves to Rete4 where at 15.20 Lo Sportello di Forums.