That sport is a metaphor for life is a shaky certainty, faded by the passing of time and by the most exasperated professionalism, a real cross and delight of anyone who has fallen in love with a discipline as a child, by mistake and without any profit. One of the things in which sport remains, however, the most effective dissemination tool of “real life” is the grounding of the ancient adage “he who has bread has no teeth”. Yes, because understanding the mechanisms of sporting success, even if only understanding its absolute uncertainty, is a long path, which usually is completed only when the knees and ankles begin to creak.