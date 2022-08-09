The greatest quarterback ever still dominates at 45, the hockey star goes to the playoffs at 52, and they’re not alone. The stories of those who win over everything, even over time
That sport is a metaphor for life is a shaky certainty, faded by the passing of time and by the most exasperated professionalism, a real cross and delight of anyone who has fallen in love with a discipline as a child, by mistake and without any profit. One of the things in which sport remains, however, the most effective dissemination tool of “real life” is the grounding of the ancient adage “he who has bread has no teeth”. Yes, because understanding the mechanisms of sporting success, even if only understanding its absolute uncertainty, is a long path, which usually is completed only when the knees and ankles begin to creak.
#Forty #years #Brady #Howe #superstar #youth
Leave a Reply