It is an appointment not to be missed. “Iraq, destruction of a nation” is a documentary series broadcast on France 5 this Sunday. A special evening that allows you to immerse yourself in a historical drama that continues today. This documentary, in four 52-minute episodes, takes us back forty years. At a time when Saddam Hussein, who ruled Iraq, was in the back burner of Western countries, starting with France. It did not matter then the repression carried out against the opponents. Buying weapons erased everything. Jacques Chirac, then Prime Minister, made the trip to Baghdad and received Saddam in Paris. When in 1979 the Shah was ousted from power in Iran, the United States shifted its regional hopes to the same Saddam they were pushing to go to war against the Persian enemy. With this support and despite his defeat against Iran, Saddam Hussein al Tikriti, whose real name is, will make a fatal error in 1990 by invading Kuwait. The Gulf War will break out, the consequences of which are still being felt today, for Iraq but also for the whole world.

Former editor-in-chief of “Special Envoy”, Jean-Pierre Canet worked for 3 years to make this film which follows almost like a thriller, from this Iran-Iraq war to the advent of the Islamic State. It is also the power of images which are always impressive in war situations and which often tend to obscure political realities. This is not the case here, thanks to unpublished testimonies from leading personalities, who have contributed or on the contrary tried to halt this descent into hell. These include, among others, American officials (John Bolton, Paul Bremer, David Petraeus, etc.), Iraqis (Nouri Al Maliki, Massoud Barzani, etc.) or French (François Hollande, Bruno Le Maire, Roland Dumas, Jean-Pierre Chevènement, etc.) .

It is always interesting to remember such moments. Because they allow us to better understand what is happening today and refresh memories. Thus, in 1990, to prepare public opinion for the war, Western televisions echoed without any verification the testimonies of Kuwaiti nurses accusing Iraqi soldiers of having taken babies out of incubators and of having deposited them on the ground. Lies spoken to win public opinion on humanitarian and not political grounds. Or again in 2003 with regard to weapons of mass destruction allegedly held by Saddam. In 1999 to wage the war against Milosevic, such terrible lies were spread, with Serbian soldiers accused of disemboweling pregnant Kosovar women. We could add that in 2011, against Muammar Kadhafi, the most incredible things were also developed to launch the war in Libya. It is always useful to remember this.

This film, which borrows from narrative codes and techniques developed by big names in historical documentaries, will be available for 60 days on France.tv.