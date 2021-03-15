When I saw you arrive, I thought you were a mirage. Finally a customer! ” The shopkeeper uses irony before explaining what the different pieces of pizza on the counter are. It is time for lunch and this place, located next to the Pantheon and next to the door of a school, is usually packed, but today there is almost no one to sell their pizzas to take away.

The streets of Rome, Milan, Naples, Venice or Turin were once again half empty on Monday a year after the start of the pandemic with the first day of the new confinement decreed by the Government of Mario Draghi to try to stop the contagion. The measure affects some 42 million inhabitants (70% of the total), who reside in regions where there is a cumulative incidence of more than 250 cases. All the most populated communities have entered the so-called ‘red zone’.

«It is one more blow. In 2020 we invoiced around 80% less than the previous year and these first months of 2021 were not being good at all. Hopefully this is a last sacrifice and then the situation rises and we can all return to normal in Europe, “commented Francesco, who runs a restaurant in Piazza Navona, closed like all the others in the area. “We could have chosen to prepare take out food, but it didn’t pay off for us.”

Mandatory stop for tourists in Rome, the space previously occupied by the ancient stadium of Domitian was almost deserted this Monday: neither foreign visitors ecstatic by the beauty of the place nor hardly any trace of the Romans, who usually cross the square at a brisk pace. The great beneficiaries of the bolt were the children, who could ride a bicycle without having to go around tourists or adults. Piazza Navona will be your playground at least until Easter.

Until the end of the Easter holidays, the restrictions approved by the Government will be in force, which provide that in the ‘red zone’ you can only leave home for work reasons or necessity or to take a brief walk around your own home.

Basic products



Only stores of basic products are allowed to open, while hairdressers, bars, restaurants and ice cream parlors (which are allowed to take away), as well as cinemas, theaters and educational centers must close.

Students have at least two weeks of distance learning ahead of them. «In the last year I have only been able to see my classmates in class for a few months. Also, always with the mask on and each one at a distance table. Come on, a terrible atmosphere. And now they tell us that it takes one last effort. That was missing, that was not the last! Because when we finish the course will be almost over, “Alberto, a high school student, lamented.

A carabinieri controls a driver’s access to Rome. / EFE

Rosita, on the other hand, did not lose her joy despite the “nightmare” that returning to confinement means for her. «I live alone in Rome and I do not have children nor my relatives here. I have a company and being locked up again is an economic blow as well as an emotional one. But on the other hand I think I’m lucky. I am in good health and can walk through the center of Rome and see it all without the crowds of tourists. It is something unusual, a dystopian situation, but beauty is a comfort. Although I miss all those foreigners around here. Hopefully with this effort the infections will go down and then with the vaccines we can return to normality and Rome can get her life back ».

Experts expect the third wave of the pandemic to reach its peak in Italy later this week and then begin its decline, accelerated by restrictions and the advance of the vaccination campaign. The coronavirus, which leaves 102,500 dead, has again collapsed hospitals in several regions.