BRUSSELS. Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania and Poland, directly bordering Russia (also considering the extraclave of Kaliningrad) and Belarus. And then Slovakia, Hungary, Romania and Bulgaria. NATO has built a “sanitary cordon” in the east, increasing its military presence in an anti-Russian sense. A clear and strategic choice, given that “an important component of Nanto's deterrence and defense position is its military presence in the eastern part of the Alliance's territory”, as specified by the military alliance itself. Russian aggression of Ukraine it only strengthened the belief in the importance of a presence on the eastern shore of Europe, made up of ships, planes but above all men. A total of eight tactical battle groups are located along this entire frontier, for a total of approximately 40 thousand men ready for action. These are defense groups, not offense groups.

Each battle group is designed to ensure the necessary readiness and reactivity in the event of aggression or threat. In light of Russia's military maneuvers, these garrisons will be subject to continuous changes in strategy and strengthening. Specifically, it provides for more equipment and weapons stockpiles, greater capabilities in terms of integrated air and missile defense systems, and updated regional defense plans, with specific forces pre-assigned to the defense of specific allies.

The four northeastern battle groups

In Estonia the contribution in terms of men and equipment is guaranteed by France and Iceland, under British coordination. 10 partners contribute to the battle group in Latvia (Albania, Czech Republic, Iceland, Italy, Montenegro, North Macedonia, Poland, Slovakia, Slovenia and Spain), and Canada coordinates. In Lithuania, Belgium, the Czech Republic, Luxembourg, the Netherlands, Norway and the United States contribute, and Germany coordinates. In Poland coordination entrusted to the United States, to manage the contingent made up of Croatia, Romania and the United Kingdom. The four Northeast battle groups (Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania and Poland) are under NATO command through the Multinational Corps' Northeast headquarters in Szczecin, Poland.

The four southeast battle groups

The other four battle groups, those of the south-eastern quadrant (Bulgaria, Hungary, Romania and Slovakia) respond to the NATO headquarters Székesfehérvar, in Hungary, in close coordination with the headquarters in Bucharest. Of these four battle groups, Italy coordinates the one in Bulgaria, to which Albania, Greece, Montenegro, North Macedonia, Turkey and the United States contribute. Italy is a contributing nation in Hungary, together with Croatia, Turkey and the United States. In Romania the battle group (contribution of Belgium, Luxembourg, North Macedonia, Poland, Portugal and the United States) is coordinated by France, while in Slovakia the Czech Republic coordinates the forces deployed by Germany and Slovenia.