Tuesday, October 3, 2023, 1:51 p.m.



At least forty people have been reported missing after the sinking of a boat in the Niger River as it passed through the Nigerian state of Kebbi, in the northwest of the country, according to local authorities, who have noted that another ten passengers have been reported missing. been rescued alive.

Bala Mohammed, mayor of the town of Yauri, has indicated in statements to Radio Nigeria that rescue operations continue in the area after the incident, which took place when the boat was moving from Kasabo to this town.

Likewise, he has indicated that the sinking would have been caused by the strong waves in the area, which raises fears that the missing could have drowned.

The event comes just weeks after the death of twenty-six people after a boat sank in Niger State, while another fifteen died in a similar incident in Adamawa State. In June, more than a hundred people died in another incident in Kwara.